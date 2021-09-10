Separate firing incidents in Cuttack and Rourkela leave youth dead, couple critical

By WCE 3

Cuttack/ Rourkela: A youth was killed while a couple sustained critical injuries in separate firing incidents that occurred in Cuttack and Rourkela this evening.

In the first incident, a youth was allegedly shot dead by his father at Benthua village under Barang police limits of Cuttack district. The deceased youth has been identities as Shiv Munda.

According to reports, a word of exchange took place between Shiv Munda and his father Jadumani Munda for some unknown reasons.

However, it took an ugly turn when Jadumani, in a fit of rage, allegedly shot Shiv in the chest with a country-made gun leaving him dead on the spot.

On being informed about the murder, Barang police soon rushed to the village and started an investigation into the matter. They also started a search operation to trace and nab Jadumani who went absconding after committing the crime.

In the second such incident, some unknown miscreants fired at a couple at the Railway Colony of Rourkela. The couple who has been identified as Jitendra Shah and his wife sustained critical bullet injuries following the firing.

While the exact reason behind the firing is yet to be known, it is suspected that the miscreants might have opened fire at them over past rivalry.

Meanwhile, both Jitendra Shah and his wife have been admitted to Ispat General Hospital in critical condition for treatment.

Sources said that Jitendra has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital as his condition is very critical.

Police have initiated a probe to identify the miscreants, added the sources.

