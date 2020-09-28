Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is slated to begin tomorrow i.e. September 29 amid heightened 3-tier security.

According to reports, 25 platoons of police force shall be deployed to enforce the security arrangements.

The senior police officers evaluated the security arrangements a day before the monsoon session, among them were Odisha DGP Abhay and Intelligence Director and Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

In a presser, the DGP informed that, no congregation, political agitation or protest will be allowed as per Covid guidelines which shall be valid till September 30.

He also informed that, all the police personnel to be deployed in the assembly shall be tested for Covid 19.