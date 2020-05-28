Scuffle between Sarpanch’s husband and migrants at quarantine centre in Jagatshingpur: Watch

Jagatsinghpur: Ruckus prevailed at a quarantine centre in this district of Odisha after a panchayat executive officer (PEO) and husband of a woman sarpanch assaulted migrant workers on Wednesday.

A video has gone viral in this connection. The incident took place at the quarantine centre in Gadbisunpur in Ersama block of the district.

As per reports, Prabhakar Behera, the husband of Sarpanch and the PEO assaulted a migrant worker at the centre.

We can see in the video that a youth has been attacked by two persons. One of them is throwing a chair on him while the other is hitting him with a bamboo.

In this matter, husband of the Sarpanch said that some specific youth repeatedly tried to make indecipine at the centre for which they took the step. According to him the youths are from Govindpur panchayat of Ersama block. They have been housed in this centre since May 23. They had been complaining regarding food in the centre. For which, he had gone to check the reality when both the party exchanged words. They are unitedly pounced on us following the incident happened which was caged in a video, that went viral.