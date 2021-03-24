Scuffle Between Police Couple In Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Love Triangle

Bhubaneswar: A couple employed as police personnel were involved in a ugly fight related to a marital dispute in the Airfield police station of the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the couple had a scuffle as the the wife alleged that her husband was having an affair.  The incident took place under the Airfield police limits.

Both the husband and wife were employed as constables. They were staying separate since the past 10 years.

Both the husband and wife have lodged a complaint in the police station.

A probe has been initiated into the matter by the police.

