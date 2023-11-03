School student kills self in Khurda of Odisha for mobile!

Khurda: In a shocking incident, a school student has killed himself in Khurda district of Odisha after being asked not to use his mobile phone in the school premises, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to reports, this an unfortunate incident has taken place in a school in Khurda Town police area limits. The student ended his life for a mobile. It is suspected that a student committed suicide as the school principal took away his mobile.

The hanging body of the student was recovered from a tree in the school premises, which was shocking indeed. It has been reported that the deceased student was studying in standard 10 of Gajapati district.

He came from Gajapati and was staying in the hostel and studying. The principal took the student’s mobile last night, this allegedly led to the death of the student. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, recovered the body and started investigation.