School children & villagers observe Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Once considered to be the Headquarter of AOBSZC of CPI(Maoist), the Swabhiman Anchal (Cut-off area) from Jantri to Ralegada under Malkangiri district was the stronghold of the banned outfit for more than 2 decades until recently when things changed dramatically due to continuous efforts of government administration and security forces.

Maoists used to oppose celebration of days of national importance like Independence Day and Republic Day by hoisting black flags. Hoisting of the Tricolour and other programs were not allowed even in government office premises. Instead the Maoists resort to widespread violence on these occasions. The situation in Mahupadar-Temurupally axis (Tulasi axis) was also same. But, due to strong conviction and commitment of the government, police and administration could turn around the scenario and this year a new picture of Swabhiman anchal can be seen.

Initiatives were taken both in terms of security aspect and development aspect. Several security camps were established in the remotest parts of Swabhiman anchal & Mahupadar axis and massive operations were conducted continuously by police in those areas.

Several development projects were launched by the government including roads, cell phone towers, ambulance service etc. Several welfare schemes were also launched by the government including distribution of smartphones to the local villagers.

With all these steps, the Maoists gradually lost their ground and have to vacate these areas. As the locals tasted the benefits of government welfare programs and felt a sense of safety due to the efforts of police, they are now disenchanted towards the Maoist ideology and supporting the government by joining the mainstream.

Responding to the appeal of government to observe “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the locals of Swabhiman anchal and Mahupadar axis are wholeheartedly participating in the celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day.

The locals are also voluntarily hoisting the Indian National flag at their home, organizing Tiranga rallies. National flags were hoisted at all the schools and offices, houses, boats in these areas including remotest villages like Jantri, Ralegada, Sarukabandh for the first time in the last 3 decades, which are situated adjacent to AP border.

The local people are voluntarily celebrating “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” and even coming to the security camps to encourage the jawans.