SCB Hospital starts Covid-19 test facility

SCB Hospital in Cuttack begins Covid-19 testing facility ; 3rd such facility in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack : The SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha  started Covid-19 testing facility on Tuesday as the State govt gears up to test more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third such facility to conduct  COVID-19 test in the state, after the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday, the Odisha government announced that it would bear all the expenses relating to the treatment of any person testing positive for novel coronavirus in the State.

State government’s Chief Spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said, work is being undertaken on a war-footing to set up the two COVID-19 hospitals, which will have a combined capacity of 1,000 beds, in the capital city- Bhubaneswar.

The government has also planned to create separate wards for COVID-19 patients in major government and private hospitals in different regions of the State, Bagchi added.

As of now, three persons have been infected with deadly novel Coronavirus in the state. They are currently undergoing treatment separately in three different hospitals in the city. Their condition was reportedly stable, when the last reports came in.

