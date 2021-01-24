SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Begins, Check Details Before Applying

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from Indian citizens for recruitment to the posts of Special Cadre Officer MMGS-III.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the recruitment of SBI Manager can apply online till February 12, 2021. For this, they need to go to the official website of candidates SBI and read the official notification and submit your online application (links given below).

Vacancy details:

Number of Vacancies: 5 posts

Name of posts

Manager Retail Product- {Special Cadre Officer MMGS-III}

Important Dates:

Online Application Start Date: January 22, 2021

Last date for online application: February 12, 2021

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for Manager’s posts in SBI Bank, the candidate should have passed MBA / PGDM or Post Graduate degree, in addition to BE / B.Tech in any stream from any recognized college or institute mandatory.

Age limit: To apply for this post, the minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 25 years and maximum age should not be more than 35 years. Candidates of reserved category will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules.

Application fee: The application fee for General / OBC / EWS candidates is Rs 750 while the SC / ST / PWD candidates do not have to pay any kind of application fees.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of manager in SBI can apply online by February 12 by visiting the official website of the bank. Read the information given in the candidates online application form thoroughly and fill it. After checking the application form, click on the submit button and also take a print out of it so that it can be used if needed in the future.

Click for official notice

Click to apply online