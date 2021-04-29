Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut the main branch of State Bank India (SBI) here for 4 days .The BMC’s decision came in the wake of series of persons testing positive for COVID-19.

In view of detection of a series of COVID-19 Positive Cases in State Bank of India at Shriya Square, Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar, in larger public interest and with a view to contain the further spread of the virus, State Bank of India, Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar is sealed for a period of 4 days from April 29 to May 2, the BMC stated.

The Premises of the above Office shall be sanitized with immediate effect by the Head of Office in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Govt. of Odisha and Govt. of India.

During this period no one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of the the Office.

The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residences. Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, the Head of Office is to intimate the same to BMC immediately.

The Head of Office is to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in staff, other than those already detected positive for their testing and isolation, if found positive.