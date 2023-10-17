Sandalwood mafia raided in Koraput of Odisha by Pottangi police

By Sudeshna Panda
Pottangi: Sandalwood mafia raided in Koraput district of Odisha by Pottangi police, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

According to reliable reports, sandalwood worth five lakh has been seized in a raid by the Pottangi police said reports.

It is worth mentioning that along with the seizure of sandalwood, one car has been seized and one person has been detained. The person who has been detained is a resident of Malipunga.

The sandalwood was being processed to be transported to outside the state in rice gunny bags, said reliable reports. The police is investigating further into matter.

