Sambalpur: New paddy for Goddess Samleswari arrives, to be offered on Nuakhai

Sambalpur: The new yield paddy, which will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur on Nuakhai 2023, arrived today. The New yield paddy of ‘Saria’ variety is offered as ‘Nua’ to the Goddess.

As per reports, the new crop has been brought by Subash Behera from Balbaspur area. Along with his family, Behera handed over the new crop to the head priest of Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur.

Nuakhai is the major festival of western Odisha. On the 5th day in the month of Bhadraba; more clearly on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nuakhai or Nabanna is observed in the houses across all towns and cities of western Odisha. First, the new yield is offered to the Goddess.

This year Nuakhai will be observed on September 20. In Sambalpur the new crop for Goddess Samaleswari, the prime deity of Sambalpur arrived today.

Subash Behera and his family is the blessed one who has been providing the new crop for the last five years, which is to be offered to Goddess Samaleswari of Sambalpur on the Nuakhai day.

Behera and his family handed over the new yield to the head priest. The family members of the priest will clean the holy paddy on Ganesh puja day. Later, they will carefully take out the paddy seeds out of the twig and fry it to get rice granules. This will be mixed with jaggery and ghee to prepare the ‘Nua’ (new) offering or ‘Nabanna’ (new rice).

Further it has been learnt that the family of Subash Behera puts best effort to harvest early so that the new crop can be reaped just within 60 days so that new rice can be offered to Maa Samalei.