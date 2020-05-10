Bhubaneswar: The CM of Odisha has wished all mothers a very happy Mothers day. He has said that, a mother’s unconditional love, selfless and tireless efforts and sacrifices have made us what we are. He has added that, the government’s commitment to continue its earnest efforts to promote safe motherhood and overall well being of mothers in the state shall always be a top priority.

With the pandemic of COVID-19 throwing life out of gear and with everyone staying at home, the responsibility of a mother has increased manifold. In this new century where there has been a revolution in communication technology almost every aspect of human experience is changing.

Even in this age of spectacular advances, the bond between a mother and her child remains strong and pure. But, in these difficult times of a pandemic mothers face the daunting challenges of balancing the responsibilities of home and work.

The roles and responsibilities of a mother amid COVID-19 is changing. She has to accept and adapt to the changing emotional, educational and physical needs of all the family members amid the lockdown. The mother has to strive hard to maintain a balance in these difficult times.