Rs. 60 lakh equipment loot in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar, probe initiated

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Rs. 60 lakh worth equipment loot in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar took place on Wednesday.

According to reports, laboratory equipment worth Rs. 60 lakh has been looted from the ace hospital in the capital city of Odisha.

Reports say that the sweeper and the security guard are allegedly involved in the loot. A written complaint in this regard has been filed with the Capital police station.

The loot had allegedly taken place on late Tuesday night. The police has accepted the complaint and has started an investigation into the matter.

The Director of the Hospital has asked for strict action against whoever is involved in this crime, said reliable reports. The director has further added that, the loot of equipment from the Capital Hospital is a heinous crime.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police has informed that the accused in the loot in Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar matter has been identified and necessary action sahll be taken in this regard.