Rs 51 lakh that was meant for Maoists, seized in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: At least Rs. 51 lakh has been seized from a vehicle in Koraput. As per reports, BSF jawans intercepted a Scorpio vehicle at Kadri village of Lamatapur block in Koraput district and seized Rs. 51. 16 lakh. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, the seized money was being taken from Nabarangpur to Guntarguda village under Muchimput police limits of Andhra Pradesh . BSF jawans have handed over the SUV and the two persons, who were in the vehicle to Machhakunda Police.

As per information by BSF the said amount was supposed to be handed over to the Maoists. Two persons have been held in this matter by Machhakunda police and investigation is on to find out where from the money was coming and where it was supposed to be delivered.

The two accused persons Bijay Khemundu and Bhagwan Khemundu will be forwarded to the Court after their medical examination, BSF has intimated.