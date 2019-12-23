Rs 51 lakh

Rs 51 lakh that was meant for Maoists, seized in Koraput of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: At least Rs. 51 lakh has been seized from a vehicle in Koraput. As per reports, BSF jawans intercepted a Scorpio vehicle at Kadri village of Lamatapur block in Koraput district and seized Rs. 51. 16 lakh. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, the seized money was being taken from Nabarangpur to Guntarguda village under Muchimput police limits of Andhra Pradesh . BSF jawans have handed over the SUV and the two persons, who were in the vehicle to Machhakunda Police.

Related News
State

Tech Mahindra unveils AI centre at CET Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha to renovate Mangu, other mutts: Punjab delegation

State

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta donates Rs. 51K for temple

State

Braving fog walkers join Ekamra Old Town heritage trail

As per information by BSF the said amount was supposed to be handed over to the Maoists. Two persons have been held in this matter by Machhakunda police and investigation is on to find out where from the money was coming and where it was supposed to be delivered.

The two accused persons Bijay Khemundu and Bhagwan Khemundu will be forwarded to the Court after their medical examination, BSF has intimated.

You might also like
State

Tech Mahindra unveils AI centre at CET Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha to renovate Mangu, other mutts: Punjab delegation

State

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta donates Rs. 51K for temple

State

Braving fog walkers join Ekamra Old Town heritage trail

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.