Rs 500 denomination currency notes found buried in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A few bundles of Rs 500 denomination new currency notes (Indian Currency) were found buried under the ground recently in the Cuttack district of Odisha. The notes were found when repair and colouring work was going on in the Government quarter of Banki Tahasildar.

As per reports, labourers had been engaged in the repairing and colouring work of the Government quarter of the Tahasildar in Banki. A labourer cut a banana tree and then when he was digging the ground where the banana tree had been planted near the boundary wall in the backyard of the house, he found a few bundles of Rs 500 denomination currency notes buried under the ground.

The worker then dug out all the currency notes and handed over the money to the contractor who had engaged him in the work. The found currency notes are worth Rs 10,000 in total.

After the currency notes were found, the work has been stopped temporarily. It is being discussed in the area why someone had buried new currency notes there.

It has been suspected that the former Tahasildar might have buried the notes. Since today was a holiday and the present Tahasildar was absent from work, his reaction on this matter could not be available.