Rs. 2 crore loot from apartment in Bhubaneswar, probe initiated

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a loot from apartment in Bhubaneswar has taken place on Tuesday said reliable reports.

According to reports, the loot took place in the Rajvatika apartment in Infocity area in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The miscreants allegedly broke open the lock in G4 and looted it. It is alleged that as much as Rs. 2 crore has been looted.

The dog squad and the Infocity police have reached the spot and are investigating into the incident. The CCTV footage of the apartment has been seized by the police and shall be investigated in this angle.

It is worth mentioning that four apartments have been looted at one time. Gold and cash has been looted. The entire act has been captured on CCTV.

It is to be noted that the family had brought home gold and cash for their daughters wedding. They have filed a written complaint to the Infocity police station. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

