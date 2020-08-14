Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha on Friday collected a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore as penalty from two businesspersons of a family in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly cheating while filing of various Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The business persons have been identified as Minati Das Adhikari and his son. They run business in Khiching area in the district.

The amount was collected after the officials of Commissionerate of CT & GST raided various places belonging to Adhikari this afternoon.

(More details awaited)