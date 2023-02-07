Retired Superintending Engineer convicted in DA case

Mohana: The Vigilance Court of Special Judge in Berhampur today convicted Purna Chandra Dash, the Ex-Superintending Engineer (Retired) of Rayagada Irrigation Circle in Padagaon of Gajapati District.

The Odisha Vigilance team had filed a charge sheet against him in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.52/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/120-B IPC.

Dash was arrested on charges of illegal appointment of Junior Clerks and Amin without taking into consideration of the claims of Senior work charge employees or senior NMR employees having requisite qualifications for the post Jr. Clerk and Amin.

Apart from convicting Dash, the court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dash following his conviction.

Santosh Kumar Mishra, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.