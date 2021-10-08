Results Of Odisha Civil Service 2019 Exams Declared, Aswini Kumar Panda Tops List

Cuttack: Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019 was published today that is on 08.10.2021 bringing an end to the long wait of candidates due to the COVID pandemic adversely affecting its schedule.

Aswini Kumar Panda has topped the list of successful candidates. In top ten there are 3 women candidates.

There were vacancies of 30 posts in OAS, 9 posts in OFS, 7 in OPS, 5 in OCS-5, 82 in ORS (Group-B) 82 and 20 in OT & AS.

This included 24 posts for category for ST, 18 for SC and 03 posts were reserved for PWD candidates, OPSC has recommended 153 candidates.

47,719 No. of applications were received for OCS Examination. A total out of which 25780 took the Preliminary Examination held on 15.03.2020. 1880 candidates had qualified for written examination and out of them 1610 wrote the examination which was held on Dec, 2020. 307 were called for interview, which was held spreading over 9 days beginning from 22nd September till 5th Ocober,2021 excluding Sundays and public holidays.