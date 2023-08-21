Restoration of Puri Srimandir’s Nata Mandap to commence post September: ASI Official

Puri: The much-awaited restoration of the Nata Mandap, a vital element of the revered Puri Srimandir, is set to initiate after September, announced the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Archaeological Superintendent. Following a thorough inspection, the official divulged that a comprehensive diagram of the Nata Mandap beam will be meticulously created, serving as a blueprint for the forthcoming repair efforts.

Earlier today, The ASI team and the SJTA team on Monday visited the Puri Jagannath temple with plans of inspection of the Ratna Bhandar soon. The team studied the present state of the Ratna Bhandar and the Natamandap.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the management committee meeting of the temple to repair the inner walls of the Ratna Bhandar during the next year’s Rath Yatra.

Recently on August 4, the Collector said that a high-level team led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court will supervise the opening of Ratna Bhandar for inspection which be done through laser scanning.

Prior to that, a special technical committee including members of the managing committee, some servitors, and members of the ASI will be formed to assess the condition of the outer part of the Ratna Bhandar with the help of the modern survey mechanisms.