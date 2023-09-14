Red warning for heavy rainfall issued over these districts of Odisha, check details

Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar here today issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

As per the latest bulletin of the of the IMD, the red warning for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) has been issued for the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada and Sambalpur.

Likewise, the orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) has been issued for one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Similarly, yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been issued over one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Rayagada.

