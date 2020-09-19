Rare Blue Snake
Photo Credit: NDTV

Video Of Rare Blue Snake Sitting On A Rose Goes Viral, Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

A video of a rare bright blue snake sitting on a beautiful red rose which surfaced online recently has gone viral on social media, with thousands of people commenting on its uncommon beauty.

The striking blue snake was known as the ‘blue pit viper’ and it is a very rare species. It is variety of the white-lipped island pit viper found in Indonesia and East Timor, according to a statement of Moscow Zoo.

According to experts, the blue pit viper is not as innocent as it looks in the video, instead it’s a very aggressive and venomous snake whose venom can cause severe internal and external bleeding.

The video was shared on September 17 in the official Twitter account of Life on Earth  with a caption, “The incredibly beautiful Blue Pit Viper.”

The video has got 95.2 k views, 7.7 k likes and 3,.3 k retweet with around hundred comments. It also viewed for more than 2. 2 million times on the Reedit platform.

