Rare animals caught on camera installed to capture tigers in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Rare animals have been caught on camera in the Ghatagon Ataie reserved forest area of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

Rare wild buffalos, wild male buck and many other rare wild animals have been captured on the camera installed to catch tigers.

The above statement was given by the PCCF Sushil Kumar Pupil. He said that there was tiger related activity hence cameras had been installed.

The forest officer further said that along with tigers other animals have also been captured on the cameras which is a good news.

Three forest divisions have been constituted into one team. This team shall keep a close watch on the various animals that are being captured on camera.