Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Ram Navami: SP Sagarika Nath leads flag march in Balasore

The district administration has also called a Peace Committee meeting on March 22 ahead of the Ram Navami on March 30, said sources. 

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
flag march in Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Balasore Police and Central para-military forces led by the district SP Sagarika Nath conducted a flag march in the town on Monday in view of the upcoming Ram Navami festival.

Speaking to the media persons about the flag march, Sagarika Nath said that sensitive pockets have been identified where the flag march is being conducted so that the Ram Navami, which is round the corner, will be observed peacefully.

Take a look

CM Naveen nods master plans for development of 3 Shakti shrines in…

Bhubaneswar: Petrol pump employee injured in sword attack by miscreant

The district administration has also called a Peace Committee meeting on March 22 ahead of the Ram Navami on March 30, said sources.

It is to be noted here that Ram Navami is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

Subadh Nayak 8634 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Kabisuryanagar on March 26!

State

Odisha matric girl student ends life for not doing well in exam

State

970 people drowned in Odisha in 3 years, Min in Odisha Assembly

State

Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Baramunda bus terminal construction

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7