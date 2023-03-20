Ram Navami: SP Sagarika Nath leads flag march in Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Balasore Police and Central para-military forces led by the district SP Sagarika Nath conducted a flag march in the town on Monday in view of the upcoming Ram Navami festival.

Speaking to the media persons about the flag march, Sagarika Nath said that sensitive pockets have been identified where the flag march is being conducted so that the Ram Navami, which is round the corner, will be observed peacefully.

The district administration has also called a Peace Committee meeting on March 22 ahead of the Ram Navami on March 30, said sources.

It is to be noted here that Ram Navami is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Rama.