Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, 3 candidates elected unopposed

Bhubaneswar: In the present Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha 2024, all the three candidates have been elected unopposed on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 27.

For the same a detailed notification is scheduled to be published today that is on Thursday, said reports. The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Three Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha were elected in uncontested elections. Three candidates have been elected unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers. All the elected candidates will be given their certificates today by the Returning Officer. While three seats were vacant from Odisha, no other candidates have filed their nominations except these three candidates.

Therefore, Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected in uncontested elections. MLA Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia filed their respective nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik and senior ministers and several MLAs.

The ruling party of Odisha BJD, will support the candidature of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Rajya Sabha. “Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister, Railways, Communication and Information and Technology for the larger interest of State Railways and Telecom Development in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha 2024, ” read the letter issued by the Party.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the name of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha. BJP released another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.