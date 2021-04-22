Rain Predicted In 24 Districts Of Odisha, See Details

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over 24 districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

A yellow warning has been issued for the following districts namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur. Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri. Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

