Railway RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Youth From 15 To 24 Years Can Apply

If you are looking for a job, then you have a golden opportunity to get a job in Railways. Actually, the Railway Recruitment Cell has taken out bumper jobs, for which youth from 15 to 24 years can apply.

Candidates can apply online for various trades through the RRC official website rrchubli.in (links given below) till January 9, 2021.

General category and OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while no application fee has been kept for SC / ST and women candidates.

Out of 1004 vacancies, 287 vacancies are for Hubli Division, 280 vacancies for Bengaluru Division, 217 Carriage Repair Workshop Hubli, 177 vacancies for Mysore Division, and 43 vacancies for Central Workshop Mashur.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

Candidates can apply directly from here.