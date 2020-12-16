Indian Railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is organizing mega recruitment drive. For that matter, Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneswar has also started Computer-based test (CBT) for various posts of ministerial and isolated categories to fulfill vacancies at various centers.

The examination will be held between December 15 and 18 in two shifts. The shift 1 starts at 10:30 am and shift 2 at 3 pm. For morning shift, the candidates have to report at 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, it is 1:30 pm.

Under Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneswar the total number of candidates allotted from 15.12.2020 to 18.12.2020 was 2,695 for 53 notified vacancies.

On day 1 (15.12.2020), total number allotted was 2,144. However, 862 candidates were present on day 1 of the examination, which was 40.21% of the total allotted candidates. English is the default of the examination, however in case candidate wishes to choose any other regional languages from the drop down lists of 14 languages.

A special feature of this examination is that on real time basis CCTV footage of each and every center’s labs can be seen at different command centers set by RRBs.

This is the first computer based test which is being conducted by Railways in COVID-19 scenario. Here, adequate arrangements have been made at centers for social distancing. The candidates have been asked to wear proper masks. Thermal screenings of candidates are being done to find out whether they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

Candidates have also to bring a self declaration that they are not suffering from COVID-19 or they are not having any symptoms of COVID-19. Sanitizers have been placed at all important places to help candidates to sanitize their hands from time to time. After every shift the entire labs are thoroughly sanitized. It is because of this reason that only two shifts are being held per day instead of normal three shifts.

Various NTPC posts (Graduate & Undergraduate) will be conducted from 28.12.2020 to 31.03.2020 followed by Various Level 1 Posts from April 2021 to June 2021