Raid on gutka companies reveals tax fraud of above Rs 1 Crore in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A joint team of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials from Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur together conducted raids at several illegal gutka functioning companies at Bhalupali area of Sambalpur district on Friday.

Sources informed that the GST teams have seized several documents and computers from a factory during the raid.

Three goods carrier trucks of the company have also been seized, said the sources adding that the preliminary investigation has revealed that there is a GST fraud of above Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, assessment of the property of the factory is underway, said the sources.

Owner of the factory K.Sugandh and supervisor have not yet appeared before the GST team after being summoned repeatedly by the authorities, as a result the warehouse of the company remained inaccessible.

The officers stated that if owner and supervisor of the gutka manufacturing unit does not comply with the notice served to them, they would forcefully open the warehouse for einspection. Besides, stringent action would be taken against them.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.