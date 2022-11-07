Raahgiri, Cityfest returns to Bhubaneswar of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The weekly fest which used to be observed on every Sunday, which caters gathering of people and promotion of healthy activities is to return to the capital city after two years of covid outbreak here, informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das today.

Besides, The city fest will also be observed in the temple city as well informed by the mayor.

According to reports, the information was given during a BMC Corporation meeting. Besides, all the necessary steps which need to be taken for the smooth conduct of city fest and Raahgiri were also discussed along with developmental works for beautification of the city as well in the meeting.

The administration is also taking suggestions from the people for the wall paintings, which will be inked on both sides of the roads as per the suggestion of the people. Accordingly, expert painters and professional artists have been appointed to perform the artistry on the walls, said sources.

As the city is about to witness a huge footfall due to the upcoming world-cup, the administration is giving special attention towards cleanliness by installing E-toilets and public toilets in the city. The administration has buckled up to establish a clean environment in the city and it will strictly look after the people who urinates or defecates on the road side, informed in the meeting.