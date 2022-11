Bhubaneswar: The results for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written exam has been declared today by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in their official website in Odisha today.

According to reports, the exam was conducted for 796 ASO posts. Besides, 1104 applicants have passed the written test.

As per the official notification, from November 14 to 18 2022, the process of the verification of original documents will be conducted. Check below for the further details: