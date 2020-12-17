QCI-DL Shah Quality Award to KIIT

KIIT Deemed to be University has been conferred with the 13th Quality Council of India – DL Shah Quality Silver Award at the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Virtual Quality Conclave on 17th December 2020.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT received the award, which was given for implementing SAP successfully. Besides KIIT, CMC Vellore, KG Hospital & Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore and Chitkara University, Punjab are the other educational institutions to feature in this awards list across different categories.

Expressing pleasure over the achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KIIT has been giving importance on adopting digital innovation and best practices to improve processes, products and services. He thanked NBQP/QCI and D.L. Shah Trust for selecting KIIT for this prestigious award.

KIIT is the first university in the country to implement SAP in all its schools and processes at a time in 2013. KIIT has been selected after going through five stages of selection procedure.

The assessment for the selection was made on the basis of various parameters including problem/solution clarity, Ingenuity and Innovation in approach, Data source and collection, Technical approach, Team working, Diagnosis of the problem, Benchmarking used in the project, Impact of the project: tangible benefits, intangible benefits or socio economic and environmental benefits.

The assessment was done by a team of experts from NBQP/QCI and D.L. Shah Trust. Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The QCI-DL Shah Quality Awards were launched in 2007. It has been given in various sectors including Govt. enterprises, Public Sector, manufacturing sector, IT, finance, infrastructure, healthcare, education, MSME, pharmaceutical, food sector, etc.