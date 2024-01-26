Pushyabhishek ritual of Puri’s Gajapati Maharaj held, watch

Puri: The Pushyabhishek ritual of Gajapati Maharaj of Puri was held on Friday at the Sri Nahar of Puri in Odisha.

As per reports, the special worship was performed for Goddess Kanaka Durga, the Ista Devi of Gajapati at Sri Nahar as per the prescription. Following the worship the rituals of pushyabhishek was carried on.

The rituals of pushybhishek includes worship of Lord Baruna, the water God, Bardhan puja, kalasa puja, Ramabhishek, pati puja. Later Gajapati Maharaja’s Abhishek was done following abhimantran.

As per Utkaliya Gajapati tradition bramhins from 16 sasans visited Sri Nahar, the residence of Gajapati Maharaj Divya Singh Deb in Puri and present him paita, betel nut and coconut. They also blessed the king.

Watch the video here: