Puri: The fire personnel today sanitised the Swargadwar after the district administration lifted the restrictions imposed on the conduct of cremations at the holy ground.

The fire personnel carried out sanitisation at the crematorium ground to make it COVID-19 free.

Now the people from other districts in the State can now come to Puri to conduct the last rites at the crematorium abiding by all Covid-19 restrictions.

There will be ban on congregation of more than 20 persons during funerals which will be strictly followed along with mandatory use of masks and social distancing norms, added Puri Collector, Balwant Singh