Puri: The Puri administration has lifted the cremation restrictions at Puri Swargadwar as Covid-19 cases have considerably declined in the district.

The people can now cremate bodies in this holy place but they have to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols informed the Collector Balwant Singh.

It is noteworthy that, The District Magistrate and Collector of Puri had restricted the cremations of bodies at Swargadwar by people from outside the district till September 30 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.