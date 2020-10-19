puri swargadwar restrictions
File pic of Swargadwar in Puri

Cremation Restrictions At Puri Swargadwar Lifted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Puri administration has lifted the cremation restrictions at Puri Swargadwar as Covid-19 cases have considerably declined in the district.

The people can now cremate bodies in this holy place but they have to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols informed the Collector Balwant Singh. 

It is noteworthy that, The District Magistrate and Collector of Puri had restricted the cremations of bodies at  Swargadwar by people from outside the district till September 30 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You might also like
State

Nod For 9 Durga Statues Above The Height Of 4 Feet In Odisha, With Conditions

State

Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu seeks breach of privilege proceedings against OTV

State

Hurry Up! Take Tata Motors Car Home At Rs 799 Installment Plan This Festive Season

State

NVS Recruitment 2020 is underway; Apply soon for free of cost

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.