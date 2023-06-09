Puri: Lord Jagannath, siblings to get Phuluri oil treatment on 5th day of Anasara today

Puri: Today is the fifth day of Lord Jagannath and siblings’ Anasara that takes place at the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha. The deities who are believed to have fallen ill following the holy bath with 108 pots of water on the famous Snana Purnima, will receive treatment with Phuluri oil. The rituals which are performed during the Anasara are secret rituals.

The ‘Srianga phita’ ritual of the Shree Jews will also take place today. The Daitapati servitors will perform the Olagi ritual of the deities. Later, the deities will receive treatment with Phuluri oil. The Bada Odia mutt prepares this oil.

Manually crushed sesame oil, mixed with fragrant flowers, camphor and herbal roots is kept beneath the soil for about a year. In this way, the phuluri oil is prepared.

After the Madhyanha Dhupa and then the offering at the Dakshini ghara the Pati Mahapatra servitor will sanctify this oil and will give it to the Daitapati servitors who will rub it on the Srianga (the divine body of the deity). From coming Saturday, the Osa laagi of the Lord will take place. Besides, during Anasara the deities are offered Panaa bhoga and Chakataa bhoga.

The deities, who are on a 15-day long ‘Anabasara’ stay in the temple currently, would recover from sickness ahead of Rath Yatra on the occasion of Naba Jaubana Darshan to appear before devotees.