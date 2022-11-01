Puri: Chhatisha Nijog meeting held, check details

Puri: As lunar eclipse is falling on the Kartika Purnima day on November 8th this year, there is less chance of Suna Besha darshan at Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. The Chhatisha Nijog meeting was held today where many important matters were discussed.

As per reports, the sun rise on this day will be at 5.54 am. Hence, from this point of time the ‘pakatyaga’ (fasting on occasion of eclipse) and ‘Devaniti Nisedh’ (no ritual of God) to be observed.

On this day the Lord’s Suna Besha should be held. So, due to the above said limitation, devotees may not get a chance to get a glimpse of the Suna Besha.

As per the routine of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, on 8th November the ‘Dwaraphita’ will be at 12.10 am, the Suna Besha will be completed by 2.30 am in the night and by 5.50 am the Bhoga Mandapa ritual will be over.

Again, following the eclipse the Grahana Mahasnana, Grahana Bhoganiti and other rituals will be held for which Suna Besha darshan is not possible, as per the information.

Besides, Puri administration has sought help of the servitors to swiftly execute the rituals of Panchuka.