Only daughter of blind couple on the verge of losing vision, parents seek help: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The life Ashok and his wife, a blind couple from Bhubaneswar is not less than the script of a tragedy fiction. The man and his wife are visually impaired. Hence, they were dependent on the vision of their only daughter. Yet, due to a small accident the daughter has lost vision of one of her eyes. And finally her second healthy eye is also on the verge of losing vision. To save her from this fury an eye surgery is required which will cost about Rs 8 to Rs. 10 lakhs. Yet, this is a huge amount for this poor family. Hence, this family has urged the Government and the citizens to help out them. After knowing about the ordeal of this family our reporter Shreeram Ray paid a visit to Bharatpur area in the capital city, to the place of this family and collected information.

The couple was not blind since birth. The man and his wife lost vision during their childhood. Ashok Nayak lost vision at the age of six during his childhood after getting infected with Chickenpox. His wife Sumitra lost vision when she was seven year old. She was affected with Malaria and Jaundice and later lost vision. Their only daughter is four years old. However, she has also lost vision of one of her eyes. Once, she fell down on the ground while playing and her head banged on the ground. Later, her left eye became red. As the parents took her to the doctor, he put some eye drop and let them go. However, later the couple found that the pupil of that affected eye was not visible. When she was taken to the doctor for the second time, the doctor said that she has lost vision in that eye as it has been affected by cancer. And to save the second eye, she needs a surgery. According to the doctors, operation is needed for the other healthy eye, lest it will be needed to take out pupil of this eye to keep the girl alive.

For this operation Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh is needed. Before the pandemic, Ashok was working as a contractual employee in the Railways. Later, many labourers were dropped and he was also one of them.

These days this blind man is somehow nourishing his family by selling newspaper and books in different areas of Bhubaneswar. However, his income is so meagre that he is not even capable of paying the house rent regularly.

The family lives in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar. The couple are blind and poor but they are not worried much about it. They are worried because if the eye operation will not be done, their only daughter will lose complete vision, who has already lost fifty percent vision as one of her eyes is already damaged.

If the operation will not be done, the four year daughter will lose vision and the whole family will turn blind. Then, there will not be anybody to look after the family. Yet, if this operation will be done, at least the family can have the vision through one eye of the daughter.

Hence, this family has earnestly requested through us to help them out. Through this article we are conveying their prayer to the State Government, Central Govt and every citizen. If you want to help out this family please contact them through this following credential.

ASHOK KUMAR NAYAK 8456079606

Ph pay ..

Bank-Union Bank of INDIA (Bhubaneswar)

Account number-751202120000669

IFSC CODE- UBINO575127