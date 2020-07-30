Property worth lakhs gutted in fire in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Property worth lakhs gutted in fire that broke out in Odisha’s Cuttack. The fire mishap took place early this morning.

According to reports, the inferno took place in Haripur Road area of Cuttack. While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short-circuit.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information and doused the flame.

Though no causality was reported, property worth lakhs including two bikes and vegetables were gutted due to the fire.

You might also like
State

Odisha: SCB student becomes First Woman To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment

State

State-level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground in…

State

Jilted lover kills father in law of girl in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Braving Covid-19 Pandemic, Peer Leaders Turning Saviours For Bhubaneswar…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.