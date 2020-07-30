Property worth lakhs gutted in fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: Property worth lakhs gutted in fire that broke out in Odisha’s Cuttack. The fire mishap took place early this morning.

According to reports, the inferno took place in Haripur Road area of Cuttack. While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short-circuit.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information and doused the flame.

Though no causality was reported, property worth lakhs including two bikes and vegetables were gutted due to the fire.