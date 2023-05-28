Property worth lakhs gutted in fire at hotel in Kandhamal dist

Baliguda: Property worth lakhs gutted due to a fire mishap that took place at a hotel in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday night. The fire accident took place at the Kuna hotel near Hanuman temple in K Nuagan.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the hotel late in the night when it was closed. After getting information the owner of the hotel and the locals tried to douse the flames.

Meanwhile the Baliguda Fire Services Department was alerted. The fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

The reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Property worth lakhs including a refrigerator and furniture gutted in the fire accident.

Earlier this week, at least seven shops gutted due to a fire accident in Hatpada area of Bargarh district in Odisha. On the night of May 26 first a fire broke out at a shop in the daily market area. Soon, it spread to other shops at about 10 pm in the night.

While the exact reason behind the fire was not known, it was suspected that a short circuit might have caused the fire.