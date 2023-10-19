Privates Bus Owners’ Association warns Indefinite Strike in Odisha from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) has declared an indefinite strike scheduled to commence on October 20, 2023. This strike is in protest against the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme and the introduction of Mo Bus services in rural areas.

In a press release, Association Secretary Debendra Sahu and Treasurer Barada Acharya stated that their decision to initiate the strike comes after a perceived breach of assurance by the State government. During a recent discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the government had reportedly promised not to run buses under the LAccMI scheme from blocks to district headquarters, instead opting for services from panchayats to blocks. The AOPBOA alleges that the government has failed to uphold its commitment, prompting this drastic action.

Additionally, the association has expressed strong opposition to the introduction of Mo Bus services in rural areas, citing detrimental effects on their businesses. They have vowed to maintain the strike until the government takes steps to address their concerns.

The impending strike has raised concerns about public transportation in the region and its potential impact on commuters. The AOPBOA has called for urgent negotiations with the government to resolve the ongoing issues and avert the strike’s detrimental consequences for passengers and the bus industry.

Further details regarding the strike are awaited.

