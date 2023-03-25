Prime accused of Athagarh Jenapada firing arrested

Cuttack: In a major success Athagarh Police in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday arrested the prime accused of the Athagarh Jenapada firing case. Police also seized the Mouser gun that had been used in the crime and 35 rounds of live bullets from the possession of the accused. The information was given in a press meet by Bijay Kumar Bishi, SDPO, Athagarh.

The accused has been identified as the retired Army jawan Sadananda Das.

As per reports, Athagarh Police arrested the accused Sadananda Das from Padmapur area of Bargarh district. A special team of Police had been formed by Athagarh Police to investigate the case and to nab the culprit.

It is to be noted that this firing had been taken place in the Majhi Sahi of the Jenapada area in the month of February. As many as three persons had sustained critical injury in this shootout while one of them, identified as Bansidhar Nayak died during treatment.

On the fateful day, while the shootout had taken place reportedly due to love affair, Sadananda opened fire at the three victims and fled from the scene. Since then police had launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused today.