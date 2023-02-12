3 injured in Athagarh firing in Odisha’s Cuttack Dist

Cuttack: As many as three persons sustained bullet injury after a shootout took place in Athagarh area of Cuttack district of Odisha on Sunday. The injured persons have sustained eight bullet injuries in total.

As per reports, Dinabandhu Nayak and Bansidhar Nayak were shot at 3 bullets each while Jituna Nayak was shot 2 bullets in the firing case. All the injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained. However, past enmity is the probable reason as people are discussing and a relative of one of the injured person named Ullas Nayak said.

Following the firing incident Athagarh Police have been deployed on the crime spot.

Further investigation of the case is underway.