Preparation of duplicate Abadha exposed in Puri

Puri: At a time when preparation for the world famous Rath Yatra is underway in full swing, a shocking incident of preparation of duplicate Mahaprasad (Abadha/offering) has come to the fore from Puri City and caused massive resentment among the devotees.

According to reports, Sapua Matha was preparing the duplicate abadha inside a tent set up in the backyard of a building in Paika Sahi of the pilgrim city. Several Kodua (earthen pots) were seen filled with cooked Anna, Dal, and other dishes served in Abadha were spotted at the spot.

The matter came to light after some images and videos of the incident went viral and the locals informed about it to the Jagannath Temple servitors.

The preparation of the fake Mahaprasad has caused massive resentment among the devotees while the servitors have demanded stringent action against persons who are involved in the incident.

It is to be noted here that currently the Mahaprasad, which has an indispensable role in all rituals of Odia life and culture, is not being prepared inside the Srimandir in view of the ‘Anasara Ghara’ stay of the deities.