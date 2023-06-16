Preparation of duplicate Abadha exposed in Puri

A shocking incident of preparation of duplicate Mahaprasad (Abadha/offering) has come to the fore from Puri City.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Duplicate Abadha in Puri

Puri: At a time when preparation for the world famous Rath Yatra is underway in full swing, a shocking incident of preparation of duplicate Mahaprasad (Abadha/offering) has come to the fore from Puri City and caused massive resentment among the devotees.

According to reports, Sapua Matha was preparing the duplicate abadha inside a tent set up in the backyard of a building in Paika Sahi of the pilgrim city. Several Kodua (earthen pots) were seen filled with cooked Anna, Dal, and other dishes served in Abadha were spotted at the spot.

The matter came to light after some images and videos of the incident went viral and the locals informed about it to the Jagannath Temple servitors.

The preparation of the fake Mahaprasad has caused massive resentment among the devotees while the servitors have demanded stringent action against persons who are involved in the incident.

It is to be noted here that currently the Mahaprasad, which has an indispensable role in all rituals of Odia life and culture, is not being prepared inside the Srimandir in view of the ‘Anasara Ghara’ stay of the deities.

You might also like
State

I’ve faced casting couch several times, will expose people with evidences at right…

State

Vigilance arrests Block Veterinary Officer over bribery charges

Features

Odisha: 3 children below the age of 1 year become daitapatis of Lord Jagannath in…

State

Bhubaneswar records day temperature above 44 degree Celsius mark for first time this…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans