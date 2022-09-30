Pregnant woman gets timely aid from RPF personnel in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a noble gesture the Cuttack Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped a pregnant woman passenger and provided her timely aid for which not only her life was saved but the child in the womb was also got rescued in Odisha.

Reportedly, the lady delivered a baby boy merely 20 minutes after she reached the hospital. Surely, it would have been an alarming situation for the pregnant woman, if she would not have been given immediate services to reach the hospital. Even, it could have been fatal for the baby inside the womb.

As per reports, the lady developed labour pain on board the Bangalore-Guwahati Express train when she was coming to Cuttack along with her husband. The RPF personnel who were doing night patrolling came to know about it. They immediately made arrangement and shifted her to the hospital.

The pregnant lady was sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital quickly by the help of the RPF personnel where she delivered her baby under medical supervision. As of now, the woman and her newborn baby are well.