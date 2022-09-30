Odisha Cabinet approves 8 important proposals: These changes made in OCS exam

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight important proposals were approved today in the meeting of the Odisha Cabinet that was held with the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra informed about the proposals that were approved in the cabinet today.

One of the most important proposals of these eight approved proposals was regarding the rules for the Odisha Civil Services examination. The Amendments that had been proposed for the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991 were approved.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) conducts Odisha Civil Services examination every year to choose candidate for the Civil Services. However, keeping in view the convenience of the candidates certain changes have been approved.

Here are the main changed that were approved:

In the Odisha Civil Services examination earlier candidates were appearing exam in total for 2250 marks. This has been changed and now candidates will be asked to appear for only 2000 marks in total.

The second change that was approved was, earlier in the OCS examination, candidates were appearing for two Optional papers. However, after today’s amendment henceforth the candidates will have to appear for only one optional subject. This has been made keeping in view the pattern of the UPSC conducted Indian Civil Services Examination. Now, it will be easier for candidates to prepare for the Civil services exam for State and national level, simultaneously.

Today changes were also approved regarding the number of attempts that a candidate can make to appear for the OCS exam. Now, candidates of the Unreserved category can go for a maximum of 6 attempts while the SC/ST candidates will be allowed unlimited number of attempts. Similarly, SEBC candidates can make 9 attempts.