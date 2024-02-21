Pradeep Panigrahi joins BJP in mega joining event

Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigarahi joined BJP. Pradeep and some of his supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of President Manmohan Samal at the BJP office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigarahi has formally joined the party at the state BJP office. Pradeep Panigarahi has given his first reaction after joining the BJP. He said that the time has come to build the best India and the best Odisha. Now is the time to change, now is the time to be vigilant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has attracted me.

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi was expelled from BJ on November 29, 2020 for anti-public activities. Pradeep Panigarahi was once very close to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But later he had to leave the Biju Janata Dal.