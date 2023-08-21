Charges framed against Pradeep Panigrahi, Akash Pathak and Sarveswar Rao

Bhubaneswar: Charges were framed against the accused persons namely Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, Akash Kumar Pathak and V. Sarveswar Rao under sections 419/ 420/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471/ 120-B IPC, r/w Sec- 66-C/ 66-D of Information Technology Act-2000 in the Court of J.M.F.C, Bhubaneswar in Crime Branch Cyber Crime PS Case No-26/2020 Dated 23.09.2020, U/s-419/ 420/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471 IPC r/w sec. 66-C/ 66-D I.T Act-2000. (CT No.4053/2020).

The case was registered on the written report of one Trilochan Mohanty, Deputy General Manager-Ethics of Tata Motors Ltd., Jamshedpur against Akash Kumar Pathak for allegedly committing forgery impersonating himself as the MD (I/c), Passenger Division, Tata Motors Ltd. and thereby cheating innocent people in the name of giving job in Tata Motors. It was alleged in the said written report that without any authority accused Akash used the logo of TML and Tata Group and also the brand name of the company and collected money from the gullible job aspirants to provide them service in TML.

The accused also used fake visiting cards with official details i.e. “Akash Kumar Pathak, TAS, VP-Administration, 1st Floor, JRD Administrative Block, Tata Motors Ltd., Telco Road, Pimpri, Pune-411018”. His e-mail id and contact numbers are “akashpathak@tatamotors.com and 9556968888/7077608883”. He also used the id card mentioning the employee Id No.88176 projecting himself as MD of Tata Motors.

Upon said complaint of Trilochan Mohanty, Cyber Crime Police Station Case No.No-26/2020 Dated 23.09.2020, U/s-419/ 420/467/468/469/471 IPC r/w sec. 66-C/ 66-D I.T Act-2000 was registered.

During investigation, it is well made out that, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, (57yrs), S/o: Late Somnath Panigrahi, Vill-Court Peta, PS-Berhampur, Dist- Ganjam, Akash Kumar Pathak (28Yrs), S/o: Abhay Kanta Pathak, At- Qtr. No.5R-1/1, Ananda Bazar, Unit IX, Bhubaneswar, Khurda and V. Sarveswar Rao, (70yrs), S/o: Late V. Gobinda Rajul, At/Present: Bidyanagar, PS- Berhampur Sadar, Dist-Ganjam, Permanent Address: Tirupati Rao Street, Chhatrapur, Ganjam entered into a criminal conspiracy and to commit the offence of cheating by creating forged electronic records & documents in the form of E-mails and visiting cards projecting accused Akash Kumar Pathak as MD (I/c) Tata Motors with the purpose to collect huge amount of money from innocent job aspirants on the pretext of providing job in TATA Motors and have committed the offence U/s: 419/ 420/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471/ 120-B IPC, r/w Sec- 66-C/66-D of Information Technology Act-2000.

The I.O. arrested the accused person Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi on dated 03.12.2020 & accused V. Sarveswar Rao on 17.12.2020 & forwarded them to Hon’ble Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar. The accused person Akash Kumar Pathak has been remanded in this case on 07.12.2020.

After Completion of investigation I.O. submitted final Charge Sheet on dated 10.02.2022, U/s- 419/ 420/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471/ 120-B IPC, r/w Sec- 66-C/66-D of Information Technology Act-2000 against the accused persons Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, Akash Kumar Pathak and V. Sarveswar Rao in the Court of J.M.F.C, Bhubaneswar to stand their trial in the Court of Law.