Polling officer dies in Dhamnagar, Odisha CM condoles death

Dhamnagar: In a saddening incident, a polling officer has died in Dhamnagar area of Bhadrak district in Odisha on Thursday said reports.

According to reports, the polling officer of Booth Number 139 has died. The deceased has been identified as Natbar Mandal.

Sources say that, the polling officer felt unwell yesterday. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

There he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, informed Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, the Bhadrak Collector.

It is noteworthy that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of the officer on his official personal twitter handle.

“I am saddened to learn about the death of Polling Officer Natbar Munda who was engaged in Dhamnagar bypoll. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted.