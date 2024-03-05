PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a slew of projects in Odisha

Jajpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha and flew straight to Jajpur. PM Narendra Modi said “Today, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Biraja, a new stream of development has started in Jajpur and Odisha.

He further said, “Today is also the birth anniversary of Biju Babu Ji (former CM Biju Patnaik). Biju Babu’s contribution to the development of Odisha and the country has been incomparable. On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my tribute and respect to respected Biju Babu.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today’s event is a recognition of how rapidly the work culture has changed in our country over the years. The earlier governments were not interested in completing the projects on time.”

He further said, “Whereas our government tries to rapidly complete the projects. After 2014, those projects which were stuck, lost in the country were completed…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates to the nation and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha. The projects relate to sectors including Oil and Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.

It is worth mentioning here that in the gathering Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik praised PM Narendra Modi said that, “PM Modi has given new growth trajectory to the Indian economy.”